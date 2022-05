Assemblyman Kiley Supports Roseville Restaurant Owner Facing Pandemic Protocol PenaltyThey’re filling up the tables with more orders coming in but business at House of Oliver in Roseville could come to a screeching halt. The restaurant is now threatened with a 30-day closure from Alcohol Beverage Control for defying COVID protocols during the pandemic.

54 minutes ago

Newsom Releases Plan To Expand Abortion Access In CaliforniaJust more than a week after a leaked document suggested the U.S. Supreme Court is prepared to overturn the historic Roe v. Wade, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a reproductive health package that would expand access to vital services like abortions in California.

1 hour ago

Lincoln Police Chief Raises Questions Over New State LawA local police chief is expressing concern over a new state law that requires law enforcement to get approval to use so-called "military equipment." He says the specifics of the law could make it tougher to use life-saving devices.

1 hour ago

Emu On The Run Captured In FairfieldSolano County Animal Control began receiving calls of an emu on the loose in Fairfield Tuesday evening.

2 hours ago

Overturned Semi-Truck Shuts Down WB I-80 In NatomasAll westbound lanes were blocked near the I-5 junction.

2 hours ago