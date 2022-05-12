STOCKTON (CBS13) – One of the University of the Pacific’s most famous alumni is set to receive an honorary doctorate this weekend.
Pete Carroll's football coaching career began at Pacific. He played for the Tigers as a free safety in the 1970s, but he returned as a graduate assistant on the coaching staff after graduating.
Carroll, now 70, went on to have one of the most distinguished football coaching careers in history – being one of only three coaches ever to have won both a college football national championship and a Super Bowl.
On Saturday, Pacific will be honoring Carroll with an honorary doctoral degree.
“I am honored to receive an honorary degree from University of the Pacific, a place that is certainly special to me,” Carroll said in a statement.
Carroll noted how he also met his wife, Glena, while at Pacific. Notably, the school says she was the first woman student-athlete at Pacific to get an athletic scholarship.
The honorary degree will be awarded at Pacific’s 2022 Commencement, scheduled for Saturday.