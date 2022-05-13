MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that saw a truck go through a fence and into a pond along the Stanislaus River near Oakdale, authorities said Friday afternoon.
The scene was at Orange Blossom Road and Bonson Court. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said the first report of the crash came in just before 3:15 p.m.
First responders arrived to find the truck submerged in water.
Two people were inside the truck at the time of the crash and at least one person had to be airlifted to the hospital for major injuries, CHP said. The other person’s injuries were described as minor.
The CHP said Friday evening that the crash turned fatal but did not say if one or both of the individuals died.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. No other vehicles or people were involved.