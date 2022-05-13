VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A 25-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing into a power pole just outside of Vacaville, the Solano California Highway Patrol said Friday afternoon.
The motorcyclist, a man from Vacaville, was riding with a friend who was on a separate motorcycle in the area of Pleasants Valley Road and Foothill Drive along the west side of the city.
Solano CHP said the 25-year-old was traveling at around 70 miles per hour as he was coming over the crest of a hill when he lost control and went off the road.
The crash happened at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to the Vacaville Fire District.