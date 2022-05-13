CBS News SacramentoWatch Now

Woodland Christian Preschool thru High School
http://www.woodlandchristian.org
(530) 406-8800

Handcar Derby
http://www.handcarderby.com

READ MORE: Elk Grove Officers Give Man With Disability Glimpse Into Police Life

Peggy Cooney
Sober in the City
Saturday, May 21 at 6:00 p.m
Midtown Sacramento
http://www.alcoholfreetravel.com

Pau Hana Friday
Tonight 6-9 p.m.
Tilted Mash Brewing, Elk Grove

Something Dolce Bakery
Facebook and Instagram: @somethingdolce
http://www.somethingdolce.com

Crystal Vibez
613 Munroe S.
Sacramento
(916) 571-2287
http://www.Crystalvibezllc.com

READ MORE: 2 Injured After Truck Crashes Through Fence And Into Oakdale-Area Pond

Alpha Apothecary
Instagram: Alpha.Apothecary
http://www.AlphaApothecaryCreams.com

Cosmo Day
http://www.humboldtdistillery.com

Masters of Illusion
Saturday night 9-10 p.m. on CW31

Pinball Show
May 13-15
Lodi Grape Festival Grounds
413 E. Lockeford St., Lodi

MORE NEWS: Tax Cut For California Pot Industry: Too Little, Too Late?

Pancake Breakfast
http://www.fire.ucdavis.edu
Twitter/Instagram: @ucdavisfire