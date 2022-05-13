CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Problems at a longtime local pizza parlor have workers and even customers on edge.

That’s after vandals have now targeted Mountain Mike’s Pizza off Sunrise Boulevard in Citrus Heights twice within the last four months. Surveillance video from May 8 shows someone in a hoodie making their way down the sidewalk outside smashing nearly every window along the way.

Now, less than a week later, owner Dave Brar and his employees still don’t know who would do so much damage.

“You can actually see the car pull up and then he walks around the building before that and then comes back and starts smashing the windows,” said Manager Evan Swarens.

Swarens says the attack feels targeted because the suspect didn’t take anything and didn’t damage any other storefronts in the complex. Plus, it’s not the first time they’ve come back to broken windows.

“Two people came and smashed the windows the first time,” said Brar.

Brar showed CBS13 more surveillance video from January 30. That time, two people got out of a white truck and smashed six windows before taking off.

“It makes me fear for my employees definitely. And I’ve had multiple customers ask me to walk them out of the store because they felt uncomfortable,” said Swarens.

It’s been a family-run local pizza shop for roughly two decades, and Brar worries it’s a hate crime in what he considers his second home.

“What should I say? I don’t know why, you know? They don’t get anything, just break the window,” said Brar.

Citrus Heights police say does appear to be a targeted attack, but there’s no direct evidence linking it to a hate crime. Investigators are actively looking for the suspect(s) and will not tolerate hate in Citrus Heights.