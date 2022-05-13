RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A major Rancho Cordova has lanes closed due to a crash and chemical spill on Friday morning.
The crash happened near Sunrise Boulevard and Mechanical Drive.
Lane closures are in effect NB and SB Sunrise Blvd at Mechanical Dr due to a vehicle accident. The parties are safe, but hazmat is on scene for about an hour to clear spilled pool chemicals. Traffic is slowed in the area, so pls drive with caution and use alt routes if possible.
— Rancho Cordova PD (@RanchoCordovaPD) May 13, 2022
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Rancho Cordova police say all parties are safe.
Hazmat crews are at the scene cleaning up pool chemicals that were spilled in the crash. Lane closures are in effect on both the northbound and southbound Sunrise Boulevard.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible.