By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Rancho Cordova News

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A major Rancho Cordova has lanes closed due to a crash and chemical spill on Friday morning.

The crash happened near Sunrise Boulevard and Mechanical Drive.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Rancho Cordova police say all parties are safe.

Hazmat crews are at the scene cleaning up pool chemicals that were spilled in the crash. Lane closures are in effect on both the northbound and southbound Sunrise Boulevard.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.