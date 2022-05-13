LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Today, the National Forest Campgrounds in Lake Tahoe have reopened to eager campers.
If you are hoping to plan a camping trip on the campgrounds, you will have to reserve a spot online.
With so many people eager to go camping, likely, some will not be able to get a reservation. But, the campgrounds at Yosemite open on May 20 with online reservations also required.
To reserve your spot, click here.