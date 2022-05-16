Lindsay Piper, Stepmom Charged In Killing Of Roman Lopez, Changes Plea To No ContestLindsay Piper, the stepmother charged in the killing of 11-year-old of Roman Lopez, has changed her plea to no contest.

1 hour ago

Team Cow Declares Victory In Vote To Change UC Davis MascotOn Monday, the Cow 4 Mascot campaign declared victory in the vote over whether to change the university’s mascot.

2 hours ago

Applications Now Open For $10K Grants For Sacramento ArtistsSacramento artists can now apply for $10,000 grants to help with creating their work. The City of Sacramento opened applications for its “Seeding Creativity” grant program on Monday. A total of 45 artists will be getting $10,000 each. The money comes from the city’s federal relief money received during the COVID-19 pandemic.

2 hours ago

California’s Law Requiring Women On Corporate Boards Ruled UnconstitutionalA California judge has ruled that the state’s landmark law requiring women on corporate boards is unconstitutional. Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis said the law that would have required boards have up to three female directors by this year violated the right to equal treatment. The ruling was dated Friday.

3 hours ago

Sacramento Zoo Gets New SlothVideo provided by the Sacramento Zoo.

3 hours ago