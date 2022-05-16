ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A Rocklin resident says she didn’t know that the “kitten” she rescued was actually a fox kit.
Rocklin police say the resident found the animal last week.READ MORE: Lindsay Piper, Stepmom Charged In Killing Of 11-Year-Old Roman Lopez, Changes Plea To No Contest
After realizing that the little critter was not a kitten, a concerned family member called police and animal control.READ MORE: Fight Turns Deadly In Roseville; Suspect Arrested
The animal has since been taken to the Gold Country Wildlife Rescue to be treated.MORE NEWS: Suspect Arrested In Manteca Wells Fargo Bank Robbery
Exactly what kind of fox was found is not clear, but gray foxes are commonly found all throughout the US. Red foxes are also founded in parts of the country, but not as commonly in California.