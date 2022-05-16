SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — Authorities have identified the teen killed in a hit-and-run in Suisun City over the weekend.
The Suisun City Police Department said the victim was James Rabara, 15, who is from the city.READ MORE: Getting Answers: What Should Parents Do If They Can't Find Their Baby's Formula?
The collision happened shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday on Highway 12 at Emperor Drive. A caller reported that a pedestrian was hit by a car.
The driver of the vehicle drove off before officers arrived at the scene of the incident. Rabara was later pronounced dead from his injuries.READ MORE: 'Shame On Us If We Ignore It For Another Year': Cal Fire Faces Staffing Shortage Ahead Of Fire Season
There was no information released on a suspect.
Suisun City police said no further information could be released at this time.MORE NEWS: 'It's Sad': Community Speaks To Step-Mother Changing Plea in Roman Lopez Case
“We want to extend our sincere condolences to James’ family and friends. We request privacy for the family in this solemn time,” the department said.