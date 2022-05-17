CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Sacramento News

4:45 p.m. Update — All lanes have reopened.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Lanes were blocked on northbound Business 80 after a car fire and gas spill Tuesday afternoon.

The scene is just south of Exposition Boulevard.

Caltrans said all lanes were blocked at one point due to a gas spill. The #1 and 2 lanes are now back open, but #3 lane remains blocked.

Traffic is heavy in the area and drivers are being urged to avoid the area for the time being.