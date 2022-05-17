4:45 p.m. Update — All lanes have reopened.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Lanes were blocked on northbound Business 80 after a car fire and gas spill Tuesday afternoon.
UPDATE: #1, 2 lanes are open, #3 still remains blocked. https://t.co/3R0YCz9fBe
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) May 17, 2022
The scene is just south of Exposition Boulevard.
Caltrans said all lanes were blocked at one point due to a gas spill. The #1 and 2 lanes are now back open, but #3 lane remains blocked.
Traffic is heavy in the area and drivers are being urged to avoid the area for the time being.