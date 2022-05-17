Students Learn Surgical Skills At UC Davis Medical CenterSeniors from one Oak Park high school took a field trip to UC Davis Medical Center, charting their potential careers in the field of medicine.

10 minutes ago

Sac City Teachers Take Legal Action Against District Over Make-Up DaysThe teachers union said it has agreed to the district's framework to extend the school year through June 24 to make up the lost days, but the district has "rejected SCTA’s multiple proposals to ensure that schools are appropriately staffed during those extended days."

21 minutes ago

DNA From Fingernails Helped Solve 1988 Galt Cold Case Killing, DA SaysA suspect in a 1988 sexual assault and killing of a 79-year-old woman in Galt has been identified thanks to advanced DNA testing done on scrapings from the victim's fingernails, authorities said Tuesday.

49 minutes ago

Business 80 Lane Closed Due To Gas SpillLanes were blocked on northbound Business 80 after a car fire and gas spill Tuesday afternoon.

50 minutes ago

4 hours ago