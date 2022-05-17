STOCKTON (CBS13) — Multiple suspects were taken to the hospital and one was arrested after being shot during a possible robbery at a Stockton home early Tuesday morning, police say.
A man told authorities that he spotted the suspects outside of his parents’ home just before 5:45 a.m. as he was driving by. While armed with a gun, he confronted the suspects and was involved in a shootout with them, police said.
The suspects then left the scene, with three of them ending up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Two of them, ages 25 and 20, were admitted, police say. The injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
One of those three suspects — Kailen Guy, 19 — was arrested in connection to the home robbery, police said. The other two suspects had their charges referred to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office for complaint.
The investigation into the shooting remains active.
