By Christopher Baker
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — The Fairfield Fire Department has declared a mass casualty incident after a major vehicle crash in Fairfield on Tuesday.

Scene of the crash in Fairfield. (Credit: Fairfield Fire Department)

Firefighters are currently responding to a major vehicle crash eastbound on Highway 12 and Chadbourne Road.

According to firefighters, there are a total of six victims and at least one is currently trapped in a vehicle.

Travelers are advised to please avoid the area.

