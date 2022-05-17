FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — The Fairfield Fire Department has declared a mass casualty incident after a major vehicle crash in Fairfield on Tuesday.
Firefighters are currently responding to a major vehicle crash eastbound on Highway 12 and Chadbourne Road.
According to firefighters, there are a total of six victims and at least one is currently trapped in a vehicle.
Travelers are advised to please avoid the area.