ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Two people have now been arrested in connection to a fight at a temporary housing site for the homeless that resulted in Roseville’s first homicide of the year, authorities announced Tuesday.
Andre Aguiar, 21, of Sacramento, was arrested hours after the incident and was booked into the South Placer Jail on charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon, the Roseville Police Department said.READ MORE: Deadly Stabbing, Robbery In Fairfield Results In 2 Arrests
Additionally, Sacramento resident Shirley J. Horton, 19, has now been taken into custody on accusations of being an accessory to the murder. See mugshots of both suspects below.READ MORE: Getting Answers: What Does Trump's Endorsement Of Congressional Candidate Kiley Over Jones Mean For Primary Voters?
Investigators still don’t know what led to the fight. The name of the man killed has not yet been released.MORE NEWS: Lodi Man Found Guilty Of May 2021 First-Degree Murder Of His Father Roger Nielson
The fight happened before 3 a.m. Monday at a location on the 100 block of North Sunrise Avenue. Placer County confirmed late Monday afternoon that the site was a Project Roomkey site. The county said:
“County staff who have supported Project Roomkey operations are working closely with Roseville police as they conduct their investigation. We continue to have 24/7 security onsite to support the safety of residents and the surrounding community. We thank RPD for their work and extend our deepest condolences to everyone impacted by this tragic event.”