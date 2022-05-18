CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – School district officials and parents are crying foul over the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section’s proposed decision to ban fans from the next Del Campo-Buhach Colony baseball playoff game.
The proposed ban comes after a parking lot scuffle between parents and an umpire after Monday's game in Carmichael.
San Juan Unified officials say no Del Campo parents were involved in the fight, yet the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section has reportedly proposed to ban all fans from the next game. The league is also trying to move the game to a different site – an unnecessary burden for the school and families, the district argues.
District officials say CIF Sac-Joaquin Section has also proposed that Del Campo forfeit Monday’s win due to players using the baseball field that same day in PE classes.
Del Campo students, parents and staff will be protesting the proposals at a briefing scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
The next game Del Campo-Buhach Colony game is scheduled to happen Thursday, but no location has been determined yet.