SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento recorded its first 100-degree day of the year on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service said temperatures clocked in at 100 degrees for both Sacramento Executive and Sacramento International airports. Additionally, Vacaville had its first triple-digit heat day with a high of 101.
After a string of spring storms brought rain, snow and hail all across Northern California after a historically dry winter, temperatures are starting to feel more like summer.
More triple-digit heat is on the forecast for the Sacramento region early next week as projected highs are 97 for Monday, 100 for Tuesday and 99 for Wednesday.
And though Sacramento isn't expected to see 100-degree heat again through the coming weekend, the warmer temperatures have prompted a red flag warning with critical fire weather conditions expected around the region at locations below 2,500-feet elevations Thursday and Friday.
Dry conditions and gusty winds of up to 40 miles per hour in some areas could create easier fire starts and pose the risk of rapid fire spread, the NWS said.