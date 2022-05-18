Wine Exports From U.S. Jumped More Than 10% Last YearThat's according to the Wine Institute, which says the jump reverses a four-year drop in imports. About 95 percent of those imports come from California.

1 hour ago

Crews Battle Fires In Yuba, Butte CountiesFirefighters gained control of both fires Wednesday evening.

1 hour ago

Evening Forecast - 5/18/22More triple digits in the forecast!

2 hours ago

Call Kurtis: How Will State Raising Medical Malpractice Cap Affect Patients?All of a sudden, state lawmakers agree to move forward with a bill to raise it, and not one person in the Assembly voted against it last week. So what's changed?

2 hours ago

MTV Teams Up With White House On Mental HealthThe Biden administration and MTV entertainment have teamed up for a White House conversation on youth mental health. It's a crisis that's been exacerbated by the pandemic. At the White House today (5/18), First Lady Jill Biden, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, and actress and pop star Selena Gomez talked about tools that can help address youth mental health.

2 hours ago