SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in south Sacramento on Wednesday.
2 patients were treated and transported by ambulance. Thank you @SacFirePIO for assisting! pic.twitter.com/VQAbCzru4A
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) May 18, 2022
Metro Fire of Sacramento says two vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened near Stockton Boulevard and Orange Avenue.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but one of the vehicles ended up with significant damage.
One of the two people hurt in the crash suffered critical injuries, firefighters say. The other person is reportedly in moderate condition.