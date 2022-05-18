CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff


SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in south Sacramento on Wednesday.

Metro Fire of Sacramento says two vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened near Stockton Boulevard and Orange Avenue.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but one of the vehicles ended up with significant damage.

One of the two people hurt in the crash suffered critical injuries, firefighters say. The other person is reportedly in moderate condition.