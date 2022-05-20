FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — A beekeeping club at Meraki High School in Fair Oaks hopes to enhance the educational experience of its students.
The school now has two hives for students to keep with the goal of teaching them about the beekeeping process.
Meraki High hopes that its partnership with a community mentor will lead to increased knowledge.
"To have an opportunity to work with young people and education and beekeeping and impress them with the importance of ecology."
The club hopes to have honey in the fall, which will allow students to create their own brand and sell the honey at the Fair Oaks Farmer’s Market.