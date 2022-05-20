AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — A couple was arrested Thursday in Amador County for possession of illegal firearms and methamphetamine, said the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 10:45 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a car driving near China Graveyard Road.READ MORE: 45-Acre Fire Contained Near Railyards In Downtown Sacramento
During the investigation, deputies discovered a loaded, semi-automatic pistol concealed in the pocket of one of the occupants as well as 165 grams of suspected methamphetamine in their car.READ MORE: Getting Answers: Why Didn't PG&E Enact Public Safety Power Shutoffs During High Fire Threat Day?
The couple in the vehicle was identified as Howard Barron and his wife, Shellra Barron, both of Valley Springs.
After arresting the couple, the Amador County Combined Narcotics Enforcement Task Force (ACCNET) conducted a search of Barron’s residence and reportedly discovered an additional 171 grams of suspected methamphetamine, along with digital scales, packaging materials, and an additional firearm.MORE NEWS: Man Arrested After 24-Mile Car Chase That Ended In Stockton
Howard and Shellra were both booked into jail on multiple charges, including Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance While Armed.