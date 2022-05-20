CIF Overturns Del Campo Playoff Forfeit, Buhach Colony Fans Involved In Umpire Fight Banned From Remaining GamesThe decision for the Del Campo High School baseball team to forfeit Monday’s playoff win against Buhach Colony has been overturned. Additionally, Buhach Colony fans who were involved in a parking lot scuffle after the game are banned from the remaining games.

Athletics Blown Out By Twins 14-4Carlos Correa went 2 for 4 with an RBI double in his return from a stint on the injured list caused by a bruised middle finger on his right hand, and the Minnesota Twins set a season high for runs Wednesday in a 14-4 rout of the Oakland Athletics.

Giants' 12-Game Winning Streak Against Rockies Snapped In 5-3 LossC.J. Cron hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in a three-run eighth inning, and the Colorado Rockies stopped their 12-game losing streak against San Francisco by rallying past the Giants 5-3 on Wednesday.

US Soccer Agrees To Equal Pay DealUS Soccer, under the agreements, will become "the first Federation in the world to equalize FIFA World Cup prize money" awarded to the teams for participating in World Cups.