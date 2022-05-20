SACRAMENTO (ABC10) — The Elk Grove Unified School District has responded to the N-word being spray-painted near a high school baseball field.
The graffiti was found on the backstop of a baseball diamond at Monterey Trail High School in Elk Grove.
The offensive words were quickly removed. A representative from the Elk Grove Unified School District had this to say about the incident.
“The graffiti found at Monterey Trail High School was immediately cleaned up once it was discovered. My understanding from our custodial crew is that it was discovered and reported at 8am Thursday and promptly removed/cleaned by 8:20am that morning. We are still investigating the situation.”