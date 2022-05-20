SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – A John Doe found on the rocks of the Sacramento River deep water shipping canal in Solano County nearly 40 years ago has finally been identified.
The Solano County Sheriff's Office says the man's body was discovered during low tide on June 7, 1984.
With the body being in a moderate stage of decomposition, authorities were never able to identify him.
However, new DNA technology has since emerged.
This month, detectives say they were able to positively identify the man as Sacramento resident Norman Creech. Detectives say Creech had been reported missing under suspicious circumstances from his Bell Street apartment back in November 1983.
The Solano County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating Creech’s disappearance, as it is still unclear how he died.