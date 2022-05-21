Milagro Market
Today from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Milagro Centre
6241 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael
Instagram: @milagromarket916
Valensin Vineyard
10675 Valensin Rd, Galt
Open Thursday – Sunday
Reservations encouraged
Website: http://www.valensinvineyard.com
Instagram: @valensinvineyard
Acquiese Vineyards
22353 N Tretheway Rd, Acampo
Open Thursday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Website: http://www.acquiescevineyards.com
Instagram: @acquiescewinery
Kick-Off the Summer Pop Up
Today from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Hungry Pecker Brewing
9261 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove
Bounty of the County
Ruhstaller Farm
6686 Sievers Rd,
Dixon, CA 95620
Today 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Website: http://www.sustainablesolano.org and http://www.scfair.com
Baker Family Wines
2568 Industrial Blvd,
West Sacramento, CA 95691
Today 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Facebook: @Bakerfamilywines
Instagram: @baker_family_wines
Website: http://www.bakerfamilywines.com
The Nextdoor 100 Block Party
FREE!
Sunday, May 22
1 – 5 p.m.
1050 20th Street in Midtown
Website: http://www.thenextdoor100.com
Tilted Mash
9175 Union Park Way
Elk Grove, California
Today 12 noon – 4 p.m.
Instagram: @pauhanaevents
Website: http://www.MNLNDhawaii.com
Marlene the Plant Lady
Instagram: @marlenetheplantlady
Facebook: @marlenetheplantlady
Chinto’s Tacos
Facebook: Chinto’s Tacos
Instagram: chintos81