SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An event held in Sacramento made it possible for people to sell back their guns to Sacramento police, said the Sacramento Police Department.
On Saturday, a total of 134 firearms were turned into the Sacramento Police Department.
The event allowed community members to turn in unwanted firearms to the Sacramento Police Department in a secure and expedient manner, with no questions asked and no identification necessary.
Over 100 people attended Saturday's event, which was staffed by Sacramento Police Department officers and community partners who helped people safely trade firearms for $50 gas gift cards.
The major reasons for participating in the exchange, according to community members, were a lack of expertise or knowledge with firearms, a lack of knowledge of the legality of the weaponry, or an inability to safely store the firearms.
At least one assault weapon, numerous components for privately produced firearms (ghost guns), and countless more illegally constructed firearms were among the firearms received.
Chief Kathy Lester stated, “As a department, we will continue to use innovative solutions to promote the safety of our community. I honestly believe that preventing violent crime is a shared duty, and today’s enormous community engagement demonstrates the progress we can make when we work together.”