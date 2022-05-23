SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — A Fairfield man was arrested in connection to a May 14 hit-and-run that killed 15-year-old James Rabara in Suisun City, police said Monday.
Clarence Earl Johnson, 58, was booked into the Solano County Jail on charges of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run resulting in death or injury, the Suisun City Police Department said.
Rabara, a Suisun City resident, was walking on Highway 12 at Emperor Drive when he was struck just after 2 a.m. that Saturday. He died at the scene.
The driver took off before law enforcement arrived at the scene.