ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The man convicted of fatally shooting Elk Grove teen Seth Smith who was away at college at UC Berkeley was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Tony Lorenzo Walker, 60, appeared before a judge Monday and pleaded no contest as part of a plea deal.
Prosecutors say Walker shot Smith, 19, in the back of the head while walking near his apartment in June 2020.
Michelle Smith, Seth's mother, told CBS13 on Monday that Walker admitted to not knowing her son and told the family he was "so sorry."
Smith told us Sunday night that the plea deal doesn’t bring the answers a trial would have.
"Again, I was anticipating time off and hear the evidence, hear the witnesses and find out more of the story of what happened. And with a plea deal, we don't get that," she said. "Every day, we cry a little bit, and we think of him always."
Once 85% of Walker’s sentence is served — about 21 years — he’ll be eligible for parole.