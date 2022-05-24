CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — According to Citrus Heights police, one person has died.
Police say that there is no threat to the general public, and more information will be released later on today.
Original Story:
Authorities were investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Citrus Heights late Monday night.
The shooting happened on Birdcage Street right across from the Marketplace at Birdcage shopping center.
The Citrus Heights Police Department has not released details on those involved in the shooting and only confirmed a shooting did occur.
This is a developing story.