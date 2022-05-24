CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By Christopher Baker
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento firefighters responded to a small vegetation fire on Tuesday, just afternoon.

The one-acre fire happened near Freeport Blvd and Florin Rd and impacted traffic southbound Freeport Blvd due to smoke conditions.

Firefighters chose to manage the fire and let it burn up to last week’s burn scar. This choice helped them eliminate fire fuel for any future fires.

