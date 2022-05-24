SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento firefighters responded to a small vegetation fire on Tuesday, just afternoon.
The one-acre fire happened near Freeport Blvd and Florin Rd and impacted traffic southbound Freeport Blvd due to smoke conditions.
Firefighters chose to manage the fire and let it burn up to last week’s burn scar. This choice helped them eliminate fire fuel for any future fires.
— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 24, 2022
Incident final: 1 acre grass fire west side of Freeport Blvd north of Florin Rd. Fire was managed and allowed to burn up to last weeks burn scar helping to remove fuel for any future incidents. pic.twitter.com/EcNrHpWQoP
