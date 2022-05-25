SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A south Sacramento driver had a close call when their car caught fire while driving down Highway 99.
The car fire has caused traffic to slow down along southbound 99 in-between Fruitridge Road and 47th Avenue.
Fire crews on scene of full involved car fire! SB99 prior to 47th Ave. everyone out of vehicle ok @allyaredas @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/9Xh4wAbLBJ
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) May 25, 2022
A fire crew was able to arrive on the scene quickly and put the fire out, but that did not stop traffic from being backed up momentarily.
The driver could be seen on the side of the road trying to pry open the door to save any of her items.
No injuries were reported.