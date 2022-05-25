LAS VEGAS (CBS13) – Colin Kaepernick is reportedly drawing some interest from one NFL team, despite being six years removed from the league.
On Wednesday, reports surfaced that the Las Vegas Raiders have scheduled a workout with Kaepernick this week.READ MORE: Semi-Truck Crashes Off I-5, Ends Up On San Juan Road In Sacramento
The Turlock native last played in the NFL in 2016 for the San Francisco 49ers.
Kaepernick’s protest of the national anthem before games that season drew heavy scrutiny. After his contract with the 49ers ended, no other team picked him up – leading to a protracted battle between Kaepernick and the league, with the quarterback claiming he was being blackballed.READ MORE: Major Injuries Reported After Crash Involving 4 Cars In South Sacramento
In 2019, Kaepernick and the NFL reached a settlement that seemingly ended the issue. However, Kaepernick has continued to post videos that he was “still ready” to be signed by a team.
Even if the reports are accurate, Kaepernick would likely be vying for a backup spot with the Raiders as longtime starter Derek Carr just signed a $121.5 million three-year contract extension.
Aside from being out of the league for an extended period of time, Kaepernick will be turning 35 in November.MORE NEWS: Firefighters Responding To Vegetation Fire Near Vacaville
Kaepernick has a 28-30 record as a starter and notably led the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII in 2012.