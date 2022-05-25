MANTECA (CBS13) – A couple of Central Valley law enforcement agencies are having trouble with their phone lines on Wednesday morning.
The Manteca Police Department says their non-emergency lines are down and their 911 lines are having minor problems with incoming calls.READ MORE: California Gov. Newsom Criticizes GOP After Texas School Shooting: 'Who The Hell Are We If We Cannot Keep Our Kids Safe'
The Ripon and Escalon police departments are also saying they’re experiencing a 911 outage.READ MORE: Stockton Police Still Trying To Identify 2 Suspects In Deadly February Shooting Outside South Side Market
Both departments are now forwarding their 911 calls to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office due to the issues.
Exactly what is causing the phone problems is unclear. Ripon police say damaged infrastructure outside the city is to blame, while Manteca police say their telecommunications provider has been trying to fix the issue since Tuesday night.MORE NEWS: Car Catches Fire While Driving Down Highway 99 In South Sacramento
No estimated time of restoration of service has been given.