SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A semi-truck driver has been taken to the hospital after crashing off Interstate 5 and onto a city street early Wednesday afternoon.
Sacramento Fire says the crash happened just before 2 p.m.
Incident info: Just before 2pm a Semi-truck crashed off of I-5 and ended up on San Juan Rd. The driver has been transported in stable condition San Juan Rd is blocked from Duckhorn Dr. to Airport Rd. Hazmat teams on scene to cleanup fuel that has leaked from the Semi. pic.twitter.com/CrRNbUMLC5
— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 25, 2022
Exactly what led to the semi-truck crashing is unclear, but the big rig ended up almost completely off the freeway and partway into San Juan Road.
San Juan Road is now closed between Duckhorn Drive and Airport Road due to the crash.
Hazmat crews are also at the scene, cleaning up some fuel that leaked from the wreck.