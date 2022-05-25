CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Interstate 5, Natomas, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A semi-truck driver has been taken to the hospital after crashing off Interstate 5 and onto a city street early Wednesday afternoon.

Sacramento Fire says the crash happened just before 2 p.m.

Exactly what led to the semi-truck crashing is unclear, but the big rig ended up almost completely off the freeway and partway into San Juan Road.

San Juan Road is now closed between Duckhorn Drive and Airport Road due to the crash.

Hazmat crews are also at the scene, cleaning up some fuel that leaked from the wreck.