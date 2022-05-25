SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire near Vacaville on Wednesday afternoon.
The scene is near the 300 block of Behme Lane, northwest of VacavilleREAD MORE: Semi-Truck Crashes Off I-5, Ends Up On San Juan Road In Sacramento
Cal Fire confirmed that their crews are responding to the incident.READ MORE: Major Injuries Reported After Crash Involving 4 Cars In South Sacramento
A plume of smoke can be seen coming from the area.
Updates to follow.MORE NEWS: Reports: Colin Kaepernick, 6 Years Removed From NFL, Has Workout Scheduled With Las Vegas Raiders