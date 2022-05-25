CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire near Vacaville on Wednesday afternoon.

The scene is near the 300 block of Behme Lane, northwest of Vacaville

Cal Fire confirmed that their crews are responding to the incident.

A plume of smoke can be seen coming from the area.

Updates to follow. 

