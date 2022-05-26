SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — According to a new study from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, rattlesnakes are thriving in California.
The report states that snakes are among the fastest-growing animal population in the state.
Towns along Highway 50, between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe, are becoming boom towns for rattlesnakes.
Experts say that climate change is the cause of the increase in the snake population because it creates a perfect environment for them.
Wildlife experts advise hikers to stay on the trail and never step into an area where they can’t see.