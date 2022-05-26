SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A firebug is wreaking havoc in south Sacramento, setting more than a dozen fires during the month of May near the same intersection.

Gesselle Pablo drove up on the flames and started snapping pictures. In one picture, fire lined Freeport Boulevard, but that wasn’t the only one. Pablo spotted another fire a block away off Florin Road.

“I think it’s messed up. There’s already a lot going on in this world to start this, too, especially in this neighborhood,” said Pablo.

What’s more concerning is that there have been 16 fires just this month. They’ve all been right near Florin Road and Freeport Boulevard.

“It’s frustrating. I don’t know what to do about it, though,” said Chris Matsumoto.

Matsumoto works at a nearby barbershop.

“This is our area. We live around here. It hurts,” said Matsumoto.

Every time another fire sparks, crews have to shut down the road and block off traffic to businesses.

“Out here, if you can tell, it’s been really dry and there are a lot of houses out here. I’m just really concerned,” said Lamont Billingsley.

“It could be kids for all we know and they just think it’s funny to do and it can actually potentially destroy an entire community. I mean, there’s houses everywhere,” said Nicole Khalsa.

The Sacramento Fire Department posted their firefight on social media, desperate to get the culprits to stop.

“It needs to stop. These fires have real-world consequences,” said Capt. Keith Wade, spokesperson for the Sacramento Fire Department. “They can damage homes, personal property, and someone can potentially lose their life and we can’t have this in our community.”

Firefighters are urging people to call in anything suspicious, but warn not to approach any suspects. Pablo worries about the economic impact on nearby businesses and potential damage to a neighborhood she’s called home for 30 years.

“There’s nothing but trees, especially in Greenhaven. So for it to spread would be a nightmare in this neighborhood,” said Pablo.