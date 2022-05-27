The 2022 California primary election is coming up on June 7. It will decide seats in the U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state controller, treasurer, attorney general, and several other elected positions.
If you plan to vote in person, the California Secretary of State's office makes it easy to find your polling location. Click here to find yours.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an effect on how Californians cast their ballots this election, with many people voting absentee.
If you're unsure if you're registered to vote, click here. Some counties allow you to check the status of your voter registration through their websites. You can also call the county to find out your current status. Contact information for California's county offices is here.
If you missed the May 23 voter registration deadline, you can still get Same Day Voter Registration. Eligible Californians who need to register or re-register to vote within 14 days of an election can complete this process to register and vote at their county elections office, polling place, or vote center. Those ballots will be processed and counted once the county elections office has completed the voter registration verification process.