LODI (CBS13) — Rowdy crowds are diving into a neighborhood battle as police were forced to shut their wild pool parties down.

People in Lodi are calling out one of their neighbors by saying they’re taking the fun too far.

No one wants to be a party pooper, but what’s happening out there isn’t just a party. The sheriff’s office said it’s illegal. And others say these massive parties that are advertised on social media, even with tickets to get in, have to stop.

The homes along Highway 12 in Lodi sit far enough apart that you don’t expect to hear much from your neighbor until you have a scene like this.

“It’s really loud and it’s really dangerous to drive up and down Highway 12,” said Chuck Deeter who lives in the area. “There are cars sticking out, there are people wandering around. It’s a mess.”

Deeter has had enough of what some call mini-concerts at his neighbor’s house, and he’s not the only one.

“I think it’s time to shut it down,” Deeter said. “It’s time because we put it up for a few years. There are a few other places that do parties but not like that. It’s just not right.”

“Nowhere for anybody to park. People are trespassing through the fields, defecating, using the bathroom on private properties of neighbors,” said San Joaquin County sheriff’s spokesperson Nick Goucher.

He says, after deputies broke up a pool party at the house last weekend, shots were fired with one person hit and another trampled in the chaos. So once they got word of another event planned this weekend, they shut it down.

We went to the home and were greeted by a man at the gate. He said the homeowner wasn’t there but did say this weekend’s party isn’t happening. Those are the words neighbors have been waiting to hear.

“I think it’s exciting and I think it’s about time, so thank you because we don’t need anyone getting killed,” Deeter said. “We just had someone get shot, another one trampled. We just don’t need it.”

Some say these massive parties have been going on for years. The sheriff’s office will have resources on hand this weekend to turn people away if they show up to party. Still, neighbors are meeting with county leaders next week to make sure the party’s over.