Woodland Street Cruisers Car Show & Cruise
Today at 9 a.m.
Main St., Woodland
Website: http://www.woodlandstreetcruisers.com
World’s Strongest Man Competition
May 28th & 29th, 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Capitol Mall
1200 10th St., Sacramento
Website: http://www.theworldsstrongestman.com
Grad Night Alive
Placer High School
Stockton Marine Corps Club
American Legion Karl Ross Post 16
2020 Plymouth Road
Stockton, CA 95204
Facebook: Stockton Marine Corps Club
Website: http://www.stocktonmarinecorpsclub.org
Yosemite Street Village Market
924 N. Yosemite St
Stockton, CA 95203
9:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon
Instagram: @Yosemitestreetvillage
Website: http://www.Yosemitestreetvillage.org
Goodwin Gallery Paint & Sip
1902 Pacific Ave
Stockton, CA 95204
2:30 p.m. To 5:30 p.m.
Instagram: @Haart_therapy
Website: http://www.h-arttherapy.com
Memorial Day Weekend Lawn Display
2109 Woodland Avenue
Modesto, CA 95358
Corti Brothers
5810 Folsom Blvd.
Sacramento
Website: http://www.cortibrothers.com
Bringing it Home with Laura McIntosh
Website: http://www.bringingithome.com