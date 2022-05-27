AUBURN (CBS13) — The Auburn Police Department took to Facebook to call out a man who crashed a utility vehicle and left the scene, leaving his ID and tablet.
Early Friday morning, Auburn Police arrived at the scene of a crashed utility vehicle where they discovered that the driver ran away.
During their investigation, police discovered an ID and tablet identifying the driver of the truck.
At some point, police contacted the driver's boss to inform him that his company truck had been crashed.
Police took to Facebook hoping the driver would see their post encouraging him to answer his phone.
In an unexpected plot twist, the driver returned to the scene and was arrested for DUI charges.