ZAMORA (CBS13) — Four farm workers were killed after a vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a tree in Yolo County, authorities said Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened at around 3 p.m. where County Roads 13 and 14 meet. The area is northwest of Woodland and near the small community of Zamora, which is located along Interstate 5.
The California Highway Patrol Woodland said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Three farm workers were pronounced dead at the scene. At some point during the night, CHP says a fourth one was pronounced dead.
Officers say the driver was one of the people who died.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.