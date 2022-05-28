GALT (CBS13) — A man was arrested in Galt after running a stop sign and then fleeing from the officer when they attempted to pull him over, said the Galt Police Department.
The incident occurred near the area of Walnut Avenue and Elk Hills Drive.
The driver fled from officers and was pursued through residential areas before entering NB SR-99 at Twin Cities Road.
The man eventually stopped near the NB 99/Sheldon Road exit and was taken into custody without incident.
The driver was identified as 26-year-old Matthew Korn of Woodland and was arrested for felony evading and resisting/delaying officers.
Korn also had three active warrants out of Yolo County.