SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Northern California is bracing for some extreme fire danger. And this holiday weekend, a Red Flag Warning is taking effect, starting Monday morning.

We’ll be tracking some very dry north winds filling in. We’ve already seen the winds turn to the north today but they’ll continue to be elevated throughout the day tomorrow.

We’re looking at wind gusts coming in from the north at around 35 miles per hour. And also a concern will be some low humidity levels we’re going to be seeing it down even 10% and not a whole lot of recovery in the overnight hours.

With the strong and gusty winds and low humidity levels, it will be a perfect combination for fires to start quickly and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Avoid using any equipment that could create sparks and keep vehicles off dry grass. Dispose of cigarettes and of course coal or charcoal properly.

Right now, the wind speeds are still in the double-digit range throughout the valley. You can see the 20s for San Francisco and Stockton, 15 in Sacramento. We will see these winds continue throughout the day tomorrow.

Humidity levels are actually already in the teens from Marysville down towards Stockton and Modesto. So that will be another thing that we’ll be tracking as these numbers will continue to decrease.

Gusty North winds and dry conditions will return Memorial Day through Tuesday, creating critical fire weather conditions. Avoid outdoor burning and using equipment that may create sparks. For more information on wildfire safety and preparedness visit https://t.co/4PbDmtOuXj #CAwx pic.twitter.com/LX275fMtZO — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 29, 2022