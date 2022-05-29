SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Three people were injured in two separate shooting incidents overnight in Sacramento.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, just after midnight Sunday, police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 22nd Avenue and 34th Street. Police arrived at the scene and found two men who each had at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound.READ MORE: 1 Person Shot At Sutter's Landing Beach On Saturday Night
Both men were taken to the hospital.READ MORE: Suspect Wanted In Sacramento Mass Shooting, Mtula Payton, Arrested In Nevada
About 15 minutes later, police received the report of a shooting in the area of 34th Street and 14th Avenue. Responding officers found a woman who was shot at least once. She was taken to an area hospital.
So far, no arrests have been made and police haven’t determined whether there is a link between the two incidents.MORE NEWS: 'He Had To Watch... As This Monster Did What He Did': Sacramento Family Of Texas Shooting Survivor Speaks
The investigations into the shootings are ongoing.