Rangers Rally In 9th Again To Beat A's 8-5 For 3rd In RowPinch-hitter Andy Ibañez drove with a pair of runs with a two-out single off Athletics closer Dany Jiménez, and the Texas Rangers scored three runs in the ninth inning for the second consecutive night to beat Oakland 8-5 on Friday.

Ashcraft Lifts Reds Over Giants Amid Kapler Anthem ProtestRookie right-hander Graham Ashcraft earned his first victory with six strong innings and the Cincinnati Reds beat San Francisco 5-1 Friday night following a political protest by Giants manager Gabe Kapler and a scuffle between Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson.

SF Giants Manager Gabe Kapler To Skip National Anthem Before Games Following Texas School MassacreSan Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler will no longer come out for the national anthem before the start of each game following the massacre of schoolchildren and the bungled police response in Uvalde, Texas.

Golden State Warriors Beat Luka Dončić Led Mavericks, Reach Sixth NBA Finals In Eight YearsOn Thursday, the Warriors advanced to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in the past eight seasons, a feat only three previous teams have ever achieved.