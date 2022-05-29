SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person was injured in a shooting at a park along the American River.
A Sacramento County Regional Parks spokesperson says that at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a disturbance led to a shooting in the parking lot of Sutter's Landing Beach.
Shots were fired and one male was sent to the UC Davis Medical Center with serious injuries.
No further information, including a suspect description and what led up to the shooting, has been released.
Sacramento police assisted county parks officers in their investigation.