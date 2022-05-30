GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – Sears’ retreat is continuing, with the chain’s smaller stores now appearing next on the chopping block.
Nearly 100 of the once-great box store's smaller Sears Hometown locations will be closing down this summer, according to a recent report in Axios.
Both the Grass Valley and Truckee Sears Hometown stores have posted liquidation sales announcements to their Facebook pages.
As recently as November 2019 – even as more and more of the big box store’s locations closed around the country – Sears touted the success of its Hometown locations, noting that they numbered more than 400.
However, Sears' position has continued to dwindle. Thousands of stores across the country have closed over the past 17 years – and only three of the company's Kmart locations remain.
Liquidation sales for the stores are expected to last through June 2, but it’s unclear exactly when the locations will close for good.