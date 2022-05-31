ROCKLIN (CBS13) — The Rocklin Police Department announced the arrest of a felon found in possession of a gun.
On Sunday, an officer was on patrol in the area of Rocklin Road and Interstate 80 when they conducted a traffic stop due to a code violation.
The officer confirmed that the driver was on parole for shooting into an inhabited dwelling/vehicle.
Police searched the vehicle and discovered a loaded firearm underneath the passenger seat.
21-year-old Antwan Taylor of Stockton was arrested for several firearms violations, including a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.