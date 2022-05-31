SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Cruising is no longer illegal on Sacramento streets as the city council repealed the anti-cruising ordinance in a unanimous vote.
The anti-cruising measures were put in place in 1983 by then-Mayor Joe Serna following an increase in violent attacks and vandalism on nights when people would cruise. Hundreds of cars would clog streets and businesses along Broadway complained they were losing customers due to the large crowds.
Car clubs have been working for months with the city and local businesses to have the current law overturned.
Last week, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced that he supports overturning the ban on cruising along with tougher laws against sideshows and reckless driving. City leaders say sideshows and other dangerous driving violations will still be enforced.