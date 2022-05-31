WOODLAND (CBS13) — Woodland Police responded to a fire at the Woodland Public Library, where they later arrested a man for arson.
According to a news release, at about 1:50 a.m., the Woodland Police and Fire Department responded to a fire at the Woodland Public Library.
When they arrived, they discovered that various items were on fire and threatening the building by quickly burning up the side of the wall.
A witness told police that they saw a man in a red sweatshirt walking away from the fire as it grew larger.
Officers in the area located a man matching the description. 27-year-old Joel Michel of Woodland was arrested for arson.
No injuries were reported.