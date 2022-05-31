1 Dead, 1 Injured After Milpitas Hang-Gliding CrashDetails here: https://cbsloc.al/3ay9ksX One person is dead, and another is injured after a hang-gliding crash in Milpitas. Police say that a man died at the scene, and a woman was airlifted to a hospital. At this time, there is no word on her condition.

29 minutes ago

Californians To Rally At Capitol For Water AffordabilityDetails here: https://cbsloc.al/3t8pxLP The rally is being held to bring awareness to the state's water debt crisis and to push for a permanent water bill assistance program. The program would help make water rates more affordable for low-income families.

50 minutes ago

Sacramento City Leaders To Consider Cruising ComebackSacramento city leaders on Tuesday will consider repealing a controversial law that's been in place for more than three decades.

7 hours ago

Vegetation Fire Sparked After Car Crashes Off Freeway In Elk GroveOne man is lucky to be alive after crashing his Mustang along Interstate 5 near the Laguna Boulevard exit in Elk Grove – but his luck doesn’t stop there.

7 hours ago

Off-Duty Vacaville Officer Speaks After Tackling Suspected Gunman At Fiesta DaysThe gunman in the Fiesta Days shooting over the weekend was stopped by an off-duty Vacaville police officer as families ran for cover.

7 hours ago