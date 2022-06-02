COLUSA (CBS13) — Search crews have located a body matching the description of a 19-year-old man who drowned in the Sacramento River near Colusa.
Damon Evans of Casa Grande, which is located just southeast of Phoenix, Ariz., went missing in the water near Levee Park on Sunday.READ MORE: About 10% Of Mail-In Ballots Returned So Far For California Primary Election
The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office said witnesses reported seeing the person, who wasn’t wearing a life vest, struggling while trying to swim across the river.READ MORE: Woodland Teacher Organizes Memorial For Uvalde Shooting Victims: 'People Need A Place To Go To Grieve'
The sheriff’s office boating safety unit searched every day this week until the body was found just east of Levee Park, around 20 feet from the shoreline.MORE NEWS: 2 Arrested In Deadly Double Shooting In Tracy
Authorities say a cadaver K9 unit and an underwater robot were used in the search.