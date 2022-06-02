About 10% Of Mail-In Ballots Returned So Far For California Primary ElectionVote-by-mail for the California primary is underway, but new research shows a bleak picture.

12 minutes ago

Woodland Teacher Organizes Memorial For Uvalde Shooting VictimsAs students and teachers are buried in Uvalde, students and teachers in California are hurting and looking for ways to express themselves.

20 minutes ago

Sacramento Named A Finalist To Host NCAA Women's Basketball Final FourSacramento is now a finalist to host the NCAA's final four tournament for women's basketball, and it comes on the heels of another announcement of plans for a new hotel in Old Sacramento.

32 minutes ago

Photos Show Fire At Modesto Salvation Army Donation CenterThe Salvation Army Family Thrift Store Donation Center in Modesto is the site of a four-alarm fire.

45 minutes ago

Operation 'Hybrid Havoc' Lands 88 Arrests In StocktonAt a press conference Thursday, Stockton police said 88 people were arrested on felony charges and 58 guns were seized during the operation. Of those 58, 12 are ghost guns and 10 are assault-style weapons.

47 minutes ago