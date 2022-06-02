SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The X Street on-ramp to eastbound Highway 50 has been closed because of emergency construction.
According to Caltrans, the closure is so emergency repairs can be done to the fence.
#Trafficalert X Street on-ramp to Eastbound U.S. Hwy 50 temporarily closed for Emergency Fence Repairs. There is no ETO available. @TheCityofSac @chp_esac @CaltransHQ
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 2, 2022
No estimated time of reopening has been given.