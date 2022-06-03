CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Throughout the month of May, 10 unrelated illegal marijuana cultivation busts were made, said the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.
Some of these busts were between $1 million and $2 million dollars.
The largest bust occurred on May 16th, 2022 on Quartz Mine Road in which deputies seized 1,434 growing marijuana plants and 63 pounds of processed marijuana with an estimated value exceeding $1,947,000.
The facility was a residence that had been converted to an indoor marijuana cultivation plant.
The facility was a residence that had been converted to an indoor marijuana cultivation plant.

One person was issued a citation at the scene. Enguelberto Andres Garcia, age 29 of Modesto, was issued a citation on charges of 11358 H&S Illegal Marijuana Cultivation and 11359 H&S Possession of Marijuana for Sale.
The other 9 busts took place on Pinon Court in Copperopolis, Meacham Ranch Road in Angels Camp, Crystal Drive in Wallace, Doster Road in Mountain Ranch, Whiskey Slide Road, Doster Road in Mokelumne Hill, Hwy 12 in Burson, Ponderosa Way in Mountain Ranch, Barbara Lane in West Point.